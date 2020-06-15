Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NHs staff can get 50% off everything at Sports Direct today

Hull Daily Mail Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
NHs staff can get 50% off everything at Sports Direct todayNHS staff can get items for half price at Sports Direct as stores reopen.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: NHS workers wait in line as Sports Direct offers 50 percent off today as stores reopen

NHS workers wait in line as Sports Direct offers 50 percent off today as stores reopen 00:33

 Huge queues for Sports Direct in Birmingham today as shops open for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic.

Tweets about this

resxros

resberrie RT @4thgenitboy: run bts and to do x txt really just the staff saying "you have to play this game to get what you need" and when they fail,… 14 seconds ago

Ankit22051995

professor @Ghulam_Banker @RBI @DFS_India @FinMinIndia @IBA_org_in @ChairmanIba @UFBUIndia Sbi can't even stand with its staff… https://t.co/vzqbr9QIwN 2 minutes ago

aaii_sshh_aa

عايشة @Primark #Huddersfield #Primark Well done to the Huddersfield Primark store what a lovely experience today. Everyt… https://t.co/zm5A0uatI6 2 minutes ago

ao

AO @sjn96 I'm afraid not; it's a very fluid time and very much dependent on the advice of authorities. We're keen to o… https://t.co/hwTUNN5nfH 3 minutes ago

sunshineorstorm

『THIS IS NOT promise, 1929』☾ RT @Sshana2: Staff testing them saying she needs an expensive surgery WY :“WHAT KIND OF SURGERY COSTS 8 MILLION WON IT CANT BE THERES NO S… 3 minutes ago

letsgetgoo

John McKinney @JustMe90935419 @snekepeke @OJSimps28183590 @spike7273 @ImKingFola @SKYRIDER4538 the staff that they care so much a… https://t.co/qo9apahOvF 3 minutes ago