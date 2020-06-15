Global  

Pilot of fighter jet based near Cambs found dead after crash

Cambridge News Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
Earlier this afternoon wreckage from the US Air Force F15C fighter aircraft was located.
 The pilot of a US fighter jet which crashed into the North Sea has been found dead. The US Air Force F15C Eagle, from the 48th Fighter Wing based at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, crashed at around 9.40am on Monday while on a routine training exercise.

Pilot of US Air Force jet that crashed in North Sea is dead

 The pilot of a fighter jet that crashed into the North Sea, off the coast of northern England, has been found dead, the US Air Force said.In a statement hours...
New Zealand Herald

US fighter jet crash: Body of pilot found off the coast of Yorkshire

 The pilot of the US Air Force F15C fighter aircraft that crashed off the north-east coast of England has been found dead - RAF Lakenheath have said.
Hereford Times


