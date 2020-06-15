Pilot of fighter jet based near Cambs found dead after crash
1 hour ago) Earlier this afternoon wreckage from the US Air Force F15C fighter aircraft was located.
The pilot of a US fighter jet which crashed into the North Sea has been found dead. The US Air Force F15C Eagle, from the 48th Fighter Wing based at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, crashed at around 9.40am on Monday while on a routine training exercise.
