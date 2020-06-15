Pilot of fighter jet based near Cambs found dead after crash

Search for US pilot whose fighter jet crashed into North Sea



A search to find a US Air Force pilot whose single-seater fighter jet crashed into the North Sea off the north-east coast of England is under way. The US Air Force F15C Eagle, from the 48th Fighter.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:30 Published 6 hours ago

Fighter jet crashes into residential area in Indonesia after pilot ejects



A fighter jet has crash-landed in a residential area in the city of Pekanbaru today (June 15). Footage shows the wreckage of the plane engulfed in flames and billowed smoke, followed by local.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:52 Published 9 hours ago