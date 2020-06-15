Paying tribute to the three LGBT+ heroes who suffered horrendous discrimination and fought for equality all the way to the Supreme Court Monday, 15 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Tributes have been paid to Aimee Stephens, Gerald Bostock and Donald Zarda – the three LGBT+ plaintiffs whose combined discrimination cases led to the US Supreme Court's landmark ruling in favour of equality. In a landmark 6-3 ruling on Monday, the court affirmed that LGBT+ people are entitled to protection from...


