US fighter jet crash: Body of pilot found off the coast of Yorkshire

Hereford Times Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
The pilot of the US Air Force F15C fighter aircraft that crashed off the north-east coast of England has been found dead - RAF Lakenheath have said.
