Related videos from verified sources Colin Powell Announces He Will Vote For Joe Biden In 2020 Presidential Election



Former Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Colin Powell endorsed Joe Biden. According to Reuters, he’s the first major Republican to publicly go against President Donald.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 1 week ago Colin Powell endorses Joe Biden for president



Former Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Colin Powell on Sunday endorsed Democratic former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, becoming the first major Republican to publicly back.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:45 Published 1 week ago Joe Biden Says by August 1 Campaign Will Announce His Pick for VP



Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden says his running mate for the 2020 election will be named by August 1. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:45 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Obama to hold joint fundraiser for Biden next week WASHINGTON (AP) — Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is getting some help from his “former boss,” Barack Obama, as he looks to fill his...

Seattle Times 3 hours ago





Tweets about this