Plan for 77 homes gets thumbs-down because it has no solar panels Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ( 3 days ago )

The town council has a planning policy which means councillors can object to some developments with no solar panel or Photovoltaic tile provision. The town council has a planning policy which means councillors can object to some developments with no solar panel or Photovoltaic tile provision. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published 1 day ago Vertical Wind Turbines Capture Energy From Passing Vehicles 01:00 hese vertical wind turbines generate energy from passing vehicles. ENLIL is a smart vertical axis turbine project by Deveci Tech that transforms highways into renewable energy sources. Inventor Kerem Deveci's plan is to line highways worldwide with them capturing the wind energy of passing vehicles...

Tweets about this