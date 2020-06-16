Global  

Cwmnïau'n 'nerfus' am brofion gwrthgyrff i weithwyr

BBC News Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Cyfarwyddwr CBI Cymru yn dweud bod cwmnïau'n "nerfus" ynglŷn â phrofi gweithwyr am coronafeirws.
