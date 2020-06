Doorman paralysed in loyalist massacre bid, who will be denied Troubles pension, to deliver protest letter to Brandon Lewis Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

A former A former republican prisoner left paralysed in a loyalist gun attack is to deliver a letter to the Secretary of State today in protest at draft British government guidelines which he says could deny him a Troubles pension. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this