Web4ugroup Full list and menu: Greggs will reopen 800 stores for takeaway on Thursday https://t.co/PjrljvkR1C 6 minutes ago Same old everyday Madness in the timeline. Greggs reopening 800 stores from June 18 - full list https://t.co/h41KmW2EfK 19 minutes ago Jennifer Glover RT @greenocktele: Full list: Greggs to open 80+ Scottish stores this week with reduced menu https://t.co/n7LbiLJzGp https://t.co/t8JIisHbeO 22 minutes ago Greenock Telegraph Full list: Greggs to open 80+ Scottish stores this week with reduced menu https://t.co/n7LbiLJzGp https://t.co/t8JIisHbeO 38 minutes ago Newslanes Greggs reopening 800 stores from June 18 – full list https://t.co/JugCDvSp4B 40 minutes ago The National A reduced menu will be on offer https://t.co/AmAefvoYLe 41 minutes ago Web4ugroup Full list and menu: Greggs will reopen 800 stores for takeaway on Thursday https://t.co/FY6uqkmZH2 42 minutes ago iWeller.com Greggs reopening 800 stores from June 18 - full list - [All Health & Fitness Tips], Source: Express News UK -… https://t.co/Wzxr9t9B3Q 43 minutes ago