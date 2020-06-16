Global  

Swan and cygnets shot dead 'with catapult' in Cricklade

BBC Local News Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Wiltshire -- The birds were killed on the River Thames at Cricklade in an incident described as "evil".
