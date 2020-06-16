Global  

US fighter pilot whose jet crashed into North Sea named

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
A US fighter pilot who died when his jet crashed into the North Sea off the north-east coast of England has been named by the US air force as 1st Lt Kenneth Allen.
News video: Pilot of crashed US fighter jet found dead

Pilot of crashed US fighter jet found dead 00:30

 The pilot of a US fighter jet which crashed into the North Sea has been found dead. The US Air Force F15C Eagle, from the 48th Fighter Wing based at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, crashed at around 9.40am on Monday while on a routine training exercise.

