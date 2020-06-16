Minister in row over response to Marcus Rashford’s free school meals campaign
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 () A minister has become embroiled in a row over her response to footballer Marcus Rashford’s plea for the Government to extend its free school meal voucher scheme through the summer.
Marcus Rashford has pleaded with the Government to reconsider its decision not to extend the current food voucher scheme in an open letter “written from the heart”. The 22-year-old Manchester United and England striker urged the authorities to make a U-turn and allow vulnerable children who have...