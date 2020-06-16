Global  

Minister in row over response to Marcus Rashford’s free school meals campaign

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
A minister has become embroiled in a row over her response to footballer Marcus Rashford’s plea for the Government to extend its free school meal voucher scheme through the summer.
News video: Marcus Rashford pleads for Government rethink on free school meal vouchers

Marcus Rashford pleads for Government rethink on free school meal vouchers 00:40

 Marcus Rashford has pleaded with the Government to reconsider its decision not to extend the current food voucher scheme in an open letter “written from the heart”. The 22-year-old Manchester United and England striker urged the authorities to make a U-turn and allow vulnerable children who have...

Cabinet minister clashes with Marcus Rashford after she criticises his poverty claim on Twitter

 A cabinet minister has clashed with Marcus Rashford over his free school meals campaign, after criticising one of his claims about poverty.
Independent

'We aren't beaten yet' - Rashford to fight on for free school meals

 Marcus Rashford says he will fight on after the government confirms it will not provide free school meal vouchers during the summer.
BBC News

Marcus Rashford calls for government free school meals U-turn

 Manchester United and England's Marcus Rashford writes an open letter calling on the government to reverse a decision not to provide free school meal vouchers...
BBC News


