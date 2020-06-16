Ant Middleton apologises for calling Black Lives Matter 'absolute scum' Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

He has since deleted the tweet. He has since deleted the tweet. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this Michael Quotes from Metro: https://t.co/1lYIjdz58U 7 minutes ago Evening Standard Ant Middleton apologises for calling BLM protesters “absolute scum” https://t.co/U4gGFMiWJR 11 minutes ago PillSharks RT @LadBonnie: 😧😧😧 Ant branded both groups ‘scum’ in a now-deleted tweet. Ant Middleton has issued an apology after calling Black Lives M… 21 minutes ago Dan Pettit @antmiddleton what are you doing fella? I thought your tweet to Saqid Khan was embarrassing. This easily tops this!… https://t.co/Tba49QAvJ3 26 minutes ago MissZealSwee1 RT @MetroUK: The SAS: Who Dares Wins star, who was reacting to the weekend's protests, says he's 'anti-racist' https://t.co/rbLMbNfl1e 33 minutes ago BetterTogetherNow Ant Middleton apologises for calling Black Lives Matter protesters ‘scum’ https://t.co/E5hSwDJJ9w via @MetroUK 42 minutes ago Mary Colwell RT @EveningStandard: Ant Middleton apologises for calling BLM protesters “absolute scum” https://t.co/6K7QiSbQgr 42 minutes ago Andys The news at 11:35:02 News Source: https://t.co/VAqVhSfMzt Title: Ant Middleton apologises for calling Black Lives… https://t.co/2wFHHFEaOY 50 minutes ago