Ant Middleton apologises for calling Black Lives Matter 'absolute scum'

Michael Quotes from Metro: https://t.co/1lYIjdz58U 7 minutes ago
Evening Standard Ant Middleton apologises for calling BLM protesters “absolute scum” https://t.co/U4gGFMiWJR 11 minutes ago
PillSharks RT @LadBonnie: 😧😧😧
Ant branded both groups ‘scum’ in a now-deleted tweet.
Ant Middleton has issued an apology after calling Black Lives M… 21 minutes ago
Dan Pettit @antmiddleton what are you doing fella? I thought your tweet to Saqid Khan was embarrassing. This easily tops this!… https://t.co/Tba49QAvJ3 26 minutes ago
MissZealSwee1 RT @MetroUK: The SAS: Who Dares Wins star, who was reacting to the weekend's protests, says he's 'anti-racist' https://t.co/rbLMbNfl1e 33 minutes ago
BetterTogetherNow Ant Middleton apologises for calling Black Lives Matter protesters ‘scum’ https://t.co/E5hSwDJJ9w via @MetroUK 42 minutes ago
Mary Colwell RT @EveningStandard: Ant Middleton apologises for calling BLM protesters “absolute scum” https://t.co/6K7QiSbQgr 42 minutes ago
Andys The news at 11:35:02 News Source: https://t.co/VAqVhSfMzt Title: Ant Middleton apologises for calling Black Lives… https://t.co/2wFHHFEaOY 50 minutes ago