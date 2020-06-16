Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
World
Americas
U.S.
Europe
• U.K. •
Asia-Pacific
India
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
UK News
>
Ant Middleton apologises for calling Black Lives Matter 'absolute scum'
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
Ant Middleton apologises for calling Black Lives Matter 'absolute scum'
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 (
2 hours ago
)
He has since deleted the tweet.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
Tweets about this
In the News
North Korea
Donald Trump
United Nations
Beijing
North
Korea
Moscow Kremlin
Global Times
South Korea
Zhao Lijian
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Soldiers
Shake Shack
3 Indian
Three Indian
WORTH WATCHING
North Korea blows up inter-Korean liaison office
Trump: If US ended tests, 'we'd have very few cases'
20 soldiers, 40 civilians killed in attacks Nigeria's Borno state
More Beijing markets closed for fear of second wave of Covid-19