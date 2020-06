Irish Examiner Parents of Madeleine McCann deny receiving police letter saying she is dead https://t.co/Wq2SXGNCcq 14 seconds ago BreakingNews.ie Parents of Madeleine McCann deny receiving police letter saying she is dead https://t.co/3cnaRHsram 15 seconds ago The National Kate and Gerry McCann said reports of the correspondence had caused 'unnecessary anxiety' https://t.co/WSPqBqMbld 9 minutes ago Brends - Wear A Mask RT @LBCNews: Madeleine McCann’s parents have denied reports that German authorities sent them a letter stating they have proof of her death… 12 minutes ago Capital Midlands News The parents of missing Leicestershire girl Madeleine McCann say reports they've had a letter from German police say… https://t.co/y4OJrce4L4 39 minutes ago Auburn OSINT More confusion and heartache-Madeleine McCann's parents deny German police have sent letter saying she's dead https://t.co/OPvx9MtK1b 40 minutes ago LBC News Madeleine McCann’s parents have denied reports that German authorities sent them a letter stating they have proof o… https://t.co/6cO5sVyoCS 50 minutes ago catherine mack I hope to goodness this is over soon for these poor parents - Everyone spouted views on this at the time, their par… https://t.co/keG1BnsP7b 2 days ago