|
|
|
Royal Ascot: Battaash helps Jim Crowley to treble as meeting starts behind closed doors
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Battaash sprints to victory for jockey Jim Crowley who claims a treble as Royal Ascot takes place behind closed doors.
|
|
|
|
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
Royal Ascot starts behind closed doors 00:37
Royal Ascot gets under way behind closed doors. More than 300,000 guests, dressed in their finery, usually gather for the five-day sporting and social highlight in Berkshire which begins on Tuesday.
|
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|