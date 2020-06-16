Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Royal Ascot: Battaash helps Jim Crowley to treble as meeting starts behind closed doors

BBC News Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Battaash sprints to victory for jockey Jim Crowley who claims a treble as Royal Ascot takes place behind closed doors.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Royal Ascot starts behind closed doors

Royal Ascot starts behind closed doors 00:37

 Royal Ascot gets under way behind closed doors. More than 300,000 guests, dressed in their finery, usually gather for the five-day sporting and social highlight in Berkshire which begins on Tuesday.

Related videos from verified sources

'Royal' Ascot - but without the Queen [Video]

'Royal' Ascot - but without the Queen

Royal Ascot begins behind closed doors, no owners are allowed on the course and the Queen will not be in attendance. 

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:59Published
Queen set to miss Royal Ascot for first time in 68-year reign [Video]

Queen set to miss Royal Ascot for first time in 68-year reign

The Queen will be absent from Royal Ascot for the first time in her 68-year reign as the popular racing meet gets under way behind closed doors.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published
Katherine Jenkins performs to empty Royal Albert Hall in concert behind closed doors [Video]

Katherine Jenkins performs to empty Royal Albert Hall in concert behind closed doors

Katherine Jenkins and the Royal Albert Hall will today make history as audiences around the globe will be able to stream a very special Katherine Jenkins concert behind closed doors which is set to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:24Published

Related news from verified sources

Brilliant Battaash wins as Royal Ascot begins behind closed doors

 Battaash sprints to victory for jockey Jim Crowley who claims a treble as Royal Ascot takes place behind closed doors.
BBC News

Horse racing: Battaash lands King's Stand Stakes to hand Crowley Royal Ascot treble

 Jockey Jim Crowley completed a treble on the opening day of Royal Ascot on Tuesday, including a victory on Battaash in the Group One King's Stand Stakes.
Reuters Also reported by •Japan Today

Tweets about this