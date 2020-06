Johnson says ‘watch this space’ in hint at movement on two-metre rule Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Boris Johnson has strongly hinted at changing the two-metre social distancing rule to help revive the economy as figures showed the carnage already caused by coronavirus in the jobs market. 👓 View full article

0

