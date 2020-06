Thousands call for Bicester Village to close over Covid-19 infection concerns Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Almost five thousand people have signed a petition calling for Bicester Village to close, or implement better social distancing measures, following concerns the busy streets will cause a spike in Covid-19 infections. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this