Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK weather: Thunderstorm warnings issued as 'flaming wet' June predicted

Bristol Post Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
UK weather: Thunderstorm warnings issued as 'flaming wet' June predictedMake sure you have your waterproofs handy.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Builder gets metal rod stuck up his bottom after slipping off roof during storm [Video]

Builder gets metal rod stuck up his bottom after slipping off roof during storm

A builder slipped off a roof during a storm and landed on a metal rod which went up his bottom. Labourer Teerawat Choeykul, 19, was repairing the roof of a building in Bangkok, Thailand, when strong..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:17Published
Thunderstorm Brings Down Heavy Snow [Video]

Thunderstorm Brings Down Heavy Snow

Occurred on June 7, 2020 / Lander, Wyoming, USA Info from Licensor: "A June thunderstorm on the loop road brought heavy snow with it."

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:19Published
National capital receives fresh rain spell [Video]

National capital receives fresh rain spell

Rain lashed parts of the national capital on the evening of June 05. Weather has turned gloomy in parts of Delhi-NCR since beginning of the month. Vehicular movement at Sarai Kale Khan was partially..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:22Published

Tweets about this

lhd69

Mark Lunt RT @Bucksfire: Good morning everyone. Just a reminder that the Met Office has issued a thunderstorm warning for the area including Buckingh… 13 minutes ago

Bucksfire

Bucks and MK Fire Good morning everyone. Just a reminder that the Met Office has issued a thunderstorm warning for the area including… https://t.co/sxjdh6raNF 19 minutes ago

BristolBizz

Bristol Biz UK weather: Thunderstorm warnings issued as 'flaming wet' June predicted https://t.co/C181T5duT8 https://t.co/tcFZn7seem 3 hours ago

gr8musicvenues

gr8MusicVenues RT @metoffice: ⚠️ Thunderstorm Warnings ⚠️ have been issued for today and Wednesday. Please see https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs for more details.… 8 hours ago

ClimateBug

V. Wittrock RT @ECCCWeatherSK: Severe Thunderstorm Watches are now in effect for parts of southern SK, thunderstorms have begun to form in the area.… 8 hours ago

ECCCWeatherSK

ECCC Weather Saskatchewan Severe Thunderstorm Watches are now in effect for parts of southern SK, thunderstorms have begun to form in the are… https://t.co/x3oVTwik1O 9 hours ago

NathanH27569159

Nathan Hansen RT @PrairieChasers: Severe thunderstorm WATCHES issued for SE Saskatchewan #skstorm https://t.co/0yQi5SqWKl 10 hours ago

PrairieChasers

Prairie Storm Chasers Severe thunderstorm WATCHES issued for SE Saskatchewan #skstorm https://t.co/0yQi5SqWKl 10 hours ago