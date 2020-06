Two North Devon charities awarded funding to support rough sleepers Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ( 5 days ago )

A total of 132 charities across England will have access to the funding meaning they can continue to support those experiencing homelessness during coronavirus and beyond. A total of 132 charities across England will have access to the funding meaning they can continue to support those experiencing homelessness during coronavirus and beyond. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this