Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

JK Rowling’s publishing house stands by her ‘freedom’ to be anti-trans, won’t let staff boycott her new children’s book

PinkNews Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
Staff at publishing house Hachette UK may not be allowed to refuse to work on the new JK Rowling children’s book The Ickabog if they disagree with her anti-trans beliefs. The Daily Mail reported this week that staff were threatening to down tools over the author’s anti-trans views. A source at Hachette told the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Book with ‘Salacious’ Stories on Trump Set to Be Published by His Niece

Book with ‘Salacious’ Stories on Trump Set to Be Published by His Niece 01:11

 There have been tell-alls before by former White House staff, but a Trump family member is set to publish a book with “salacious” stories about the President. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Related videos from verified sources

John Bolton Gets No Nice Book Launch Party From Trump Administration [Video]

John Bolton Gets No Nice Book Launch Party From Trump Administration

President Donald Trump fired National Security Adviser John Bolton last September. Bolton had been in the job for roughly 17 months. Now, Reuters reports Bolton is in even deeper hot water with the..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:35Published
New Book: Melania Renegotiated Her Pre-Nup Before Moving Into White House [Video]

New Book: Melania Renegotiated Her Pre-Nup Before Moving Into White House

There is a new book coming out about First Lady Melania Trump. According to Business Insider the book reveals some of the strategy behind her otherwise opaque public persona. The book is called The Art..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:48Published
Parents credit their healthy and responsible lifestyles to having children [Video]

Parents credit their healthy and responsible lifestyles to having children

Four in five parents confessed to doing a complete lifestyle-180 after having kids, according to new research. The survey of parents with children 0-18 examined the changes people make to their..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published

Related news from verified sources

Staff at JK Rowling’s publishing house are refusing to work on her new children’s book over her relentless anti-trans tirade

 JK Rowling’s anti-trans views have reportedly prompted staff at publishing house Hachette to threaten to stop working on the production of her children’s...
PinkNews


Tweets about this