Boohoo snaps up Oasis and Warehouse online, hailing strong lockdown sales

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
Fashion retailer Boohoo has snapped up the online businesses of collapsed chains Oasis and Warehouse for £5.3 million as it upped its profit outlook thanks to resilient trading amid the lockdown.
