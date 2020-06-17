Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sheffield storms: Lightning strike sets house on fire

BBC Local News Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Sheffield and South Yorkshire -- Six people fled the building during storms in Sheffield on Tuesday night.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tweets about this

celiaparker65

Celia Parker BBC News - Sheffield storms: Lightning strike sets house on fire https://t.co/LsJtJZXpmj 6 hours ago

ReformedPsycho

Sean Sullivan I saw this on the BBC and thought you should see it: Sheffield storms: Lightning strike sets house on fire - https://t.co/NTvOcutIFH 7 hours ago

OfLynda

Lynda Top Of A Hill RT @BBCLookNorth: Sheffield storms: Lightning strike sets house on fire https://t.co/8ypAnz3oH9 8 hours ago

removalman123

Keith Evans Sheffield storms: Lightning strike sets house on fire https://t.co/CPeWafNvUA 9 hours ago

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 Sheffield storms: Lightning strike sets house on fire https://t.co/p4QWQ4gzGG 9 hours ago

BBCEngland

BBC News England Sheffield storms: Lightning strike sets house on fire https://t.co/KogeP5HFDA 10 hours ago

BBCLookNorth

BBC Yorkshire Sheffield storms: Lightning strike sets house on fire https://t.co/8ypAnz3oH9 10 hours ago