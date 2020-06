Related videos from verified sources Ad Agencies Pull Away From Facebook



In light of controversial comments made by President Trump on Facebook, companies are reconsidering investing in the platform. Zuckerberg's response to backlash from the president's comments was the.. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 03:04 Published 6 days ago Facebook Employees Stage Virtual Protest



Facebook employees held a virtual walkout in response to the social media giant keeping a controversial post from President Trump up on its platform. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 00:25 Published 1 week ago Facebook Bans Accounts Linked To White Supremacists Plotting To Infiltrate BLM Protests



Nearly 200 Facebook social media were purged by the company on Friday when it emerged they were associated with white supremacy groups. According to Gizmodo, some of those groups pushed members to.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:39 Published 2 weeks ago

