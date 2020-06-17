Global  

Top Gear's Paddy McGuinness 'fine' after Lamborghini skid

BBC News Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
Paddy McGuinness had a "prang" in a Lamborghini Diablo while filming in North Yorkshire.
