One News Page
>
UK News
>
Top Gear's Paddy McGuinness 'fine' after Lamborghini skid
Top Gear's Paddy McGuinness 'fine' after Lamborghini skid
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 (
4 hours ago
)
Paddy McGuinness had a "prang" in a Lamborghini Diablo while filming in North Yorkshire.
0
shares
Related news from verified sources
Paddy McGuinness says he is ‘fine’ after skidding off road while making Top Gear
Paddy McGuinness has said that he is “totally fine” after he skidded a supercar off the road during filming for Top Gear.
Belfast Telegraph
18 hours ago
Paddy McGuinness crashes into field while filming Top Gear
The TV star lost control of the Lamborghini Diablo and crashed into a field on the B6255 in Ribblehead
Hull Daily Mail
17 hours ago
'I'm going to have a good old cry': Paddy McGuinness involved in Lamborghini car crash while filming Top Gear
'It's been a mad old day,' said the presenter
Independent
17 hours ago
