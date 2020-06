Jersey bans single-use carrier bags Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ( 5 days ago )

BBC Local News: Channel Islands - Jersey -- Both plastic and paper bags will be banned from next year, and a minimum price set for "bags of life". πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this Lian Li RT @sascampaigns: Yes! πŸ‘πŸ‘The sale of single-use carrier bags will be banned in Jersey from next year. https://t.co/fP1iB4maT0 2 days ago Plastic Pollution #Jersey is closer to France than the UK, it still uses pound notes and at 45 square miles is the largest of the Cha… https://t.co/JIctMeKnTT 4 days ago