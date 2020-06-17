Global  

YouTube star Tana Mongeau comes out as pansexual: ‘I never thought I’d be brave enough to publicly share my sexuality’

PinkNews Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
Tana Mongeau has come out as pansexual in an emotional Instagram post uploaded to celebrate LGBT+ Pride Month. The influencer and model, who dated pan actor Bella Thorne from 2017 to 2019, herself came out as pan in a lengthy post uploaded June 15. In it, Mongeau, 21, told her 5.4 million followers that sharing …...
