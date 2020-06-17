YouTube star Tana Mongeau comes out as pansexual: ‘I never thought I’d be brave enough to publicly share my sexuality’ Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Tana Mongeau has come out as pansexual in an emotional Instagram post uploaded to celebrate LGBT+ Pride Month. The influencer and model, who dated pan actor Bella Thorne from 2017 to 2019, herself came out as pan in a lengthy post uploaded June 15. In it, Mongeau, 21, told her 5.4 million followers that sharing …... 👓 View full article

