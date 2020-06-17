Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
World
Americas
U.S.
Europe
• U.K. •
Asia-Pacific
India
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
UK News
>
A look at what Haven holidays including Thorpe Park will be like
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
A look at what Haven holidays including Thorpe Park will be like
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 (
6 days ago
)
The travel company has revealed how holidays will be different once parks reopen in 2020.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
Tweets about this
In the News
Novak Djokovic
Donald Trump
Coronavirus disease 2019
Anthony Fauci
Manchester City F.C.
Germany
John Bolton
Seattle
England cricket team
Burnley F.C.
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Suicide
Andrew Jackson Statue
Novak Djokovic Tests Positive
White Lives Matter
China Flooding
Disney World
WORTH WATCHING
Kyrgios and Evans criticise Djokovic tournament after positive COVID tests
Navarro walks back China trade deal comments
Fauci, Birx's Warning To Trump About Tulsa Rally Fell On Deaf Ears
Ex-CEO of Germany's scandal-hit Wirecard arrested in case over missing billions