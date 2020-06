Kate to urge acts of kindness during online school assembly Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ( 5 days ago )

The Duchess of Cambridge is to urge schoolchildren to talk to a friend if they have a problem and to be kind to someone in need, when she speaks at an online assembly. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 5 days ago Duchess of Cambridge leads school assembly on the importance of kindness 00:25 The Duchess of Cambridge joins the National Oak Academy to discuss the importance of mental wellbeing among children. Kate will lead an online assembly for the Oak National Academy tomorrow (Thursday 18th June), during which she will speak about the importance of mental wellbeing among children.

Tweets about this