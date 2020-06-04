|
Live Premier League on TV: What channel is Tottenham v Manchester United
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
The English Premier League is back and here's how you can watch every game.
Video credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
Premier League Weekend Preview 02:33
A look ahead to the first weekend back in the Premier League, as Manchester United take on Tottenham Hotspur and Everton welcome rivals Liverpool.
