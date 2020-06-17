Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Almost every single queer teen in Donald Trump’s America has been bullied because of their sexual orientation or gender identity

PinkNews Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
Almost every queer teen in America has been bullied because of their sexual orientation or gender identity under the Trump administration, a new study has found. It is well-documented that LGBT+ young people are more likely that their straight counterparts to experience bullying, and are at a greater risk of developing...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Huge Victory For LGBTQ Rights

Huge Victory For LGBTQ Rights 00:43

 In a surprise decision, the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that firing a person based on sexual orientation and gender identity violates their civil rights.

Related videos from verified sources

Trump Rally In Tulsa Will Highlight Division Between Supporters, Rest Of America [Video]

Trump Rally In Tulsa Will Highlight Division Between Supporters, Rest Of America

President Donald Trump is set to take the stage at his first rally in three months on Saturday night. A 19,199 seat arena in Tulsa, Oklahoma is expected to be filled with ardent supporters wearing..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published
After SCOTUS ruling, KC gay community pushing for more [Video]

After SCOTUS ruling, KC gay community pushing for more

Some in the Kansas City metro hope to ride the momentum of change following the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark decision extending protections against workplace discrimination based on sexual orientation..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:39Published
Why America Isn't 'All In This Together' Anymore [Video]

Why America Isn't 'All In This Together' Anymore

Throughout the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic in the US, it's often been said 'We're all in this together.' But according to Business Insider, Americans don't feel that's true anymore. And that's..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:46Published

Tweets about this