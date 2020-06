Gay man who exposed the CEO of all Karens speaks out: ‘She knew by calling the police that I could possibly die’ Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

A gay Filipino man has spoken out about how he exposed a white woman he dubbed “Karen” for “racial bias” last Thursday (June 12), saying he expected her to call the police on him for… stencilling “Black Lives Matter” with chalk on his own house. Lisa Alexander, CEO of cosmetics... 👓 View full article

