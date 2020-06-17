Global  

Dumbarton taxi owner designs safety screens to protect cabbies from Covid-19

Daily Record Wednesday, 17 June 2020
Dumbarton taxi owner designs safety screens to protect cabbies from Covid-19Jennifer Connelly says the guards will also keep drivers safe beyond the pandemic.
