Keith Curle hopes Northampton’s bond with fans inspires them in play-off battle Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Northampton fans might be missing from the PTS Academy Stadium on Thursday, but Keith Curle believes his players will be inspired for their League Two play-off tie with Cheltenham after building stronger bonds with supporters during lockdown. 👓 View full article

