Grindr’s new straight CEO wants the hook-up app to be a ‘positive place for everyone – not just good-looking people’

PinkNews Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
The new straight chief operating officer (COO) of Grindr has said he wants the platform to be “a positive place for everyone, not just the good-looking people”. Rick Marini is one of three men who recently purchased a 98.59 per cent stake in the gay dating app from the Chinese tech company that acquired it...
