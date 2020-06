Related videos from verified sources The UK’s Road To 40,000 Coronavirus Deaths



The UK has hit the grim milestone of 40,000 deaths from coronavirus, one of the highest in the world. Despite warnings and being behind the likes of Italy and Spain when the virus struck, the UK’s.. Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Duration: 04:07 Published 2 weeks ago Dominic Cummings fuels British anger after flouting lockdown



The government's support for the prime minister's top aide is undermining public health advice, say experts. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:57 Published 3 weeks ago UK PM Boris Johnson backs top aide after lockdown revelations



Johnson says adviser Dominic Cummings 'acted responsibly and legally' in lockdown travel amid clamour for resignation. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:47 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this