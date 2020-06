How to wrap gifts with fabric



Learning how to wrap gifts with fabric will not only help to eliminate Sellotape, single-use wrapping paper and plastic ribbons from your home (and, more importantly, from landfill), it will also add a.. Credit: Country Living Duration: 03:52 Published 2 days ago

Fauci On US Anti-Science Bias: 'You Know, Science Is Truth'



US President Donald Trump has downplayed recent surges in COVID-19 cases in some states, and clearly wants to get Americans back to work. But according to CNN, the nation's top infectious disease.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published 3 days ago