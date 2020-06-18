Global  

Equalities minister Liz Truss finally wishes everyone a happy Pride – more than two weeks in – amid growing fears over trans rights rollback

PinkNews Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
The Conservative minister for women and equalities, Liz Truss, has wished the LGBT+ community “Happy Pride” – just 17 short days into Pride Month. Speaking before prime minister’s questions in the House of Commons on June 17, Truss was asked by fellow Conservative MP Peter Gibson whether she thought it...
