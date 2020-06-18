Equalities minister Liz Truss finally wishes everyone a happy Pride – more than two weeks in – amid growing fears over trans rights rollback



Related videos from verified sources People Around The World Tell Us What Pride Means To Them



Many Pride events have been cancelled this year due to coronavirus, but that hasn’t stopped the spirit of the movement being felt by members of the LGBTQ community. For many of them, Pride is more.. Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Duration: 02:39 Published 14 hours ago Hundreds join to celebrate a Dunkirk hero's 100th birthday



One of the 'forgotten heroes of Dunkirk' who faced a lonely 100th birthday in lockdown says he was overwhelmed after hundreds turned out to celebrate.Eric Taylor stood and waved as countless well.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:27 Published 3 days ago Coronavirus: Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain recovering from Covid-19 | Oneindia News



All coronavirus patients in Delhi will be referred to COVID-19 care centres to decide if they can be isolated at their homes, the Arvind Kejriwal government said this afternoon in a revised order... Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:52 Published 6 days ago

Tweets about this