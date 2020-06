kyeyune eli RT @Soccer_Laduma: Despite David Luiz's costly cameo in Arsenal's 3-0 Premier League defeat to Manchester City on Wednesday night, manager… 15 seconds ago

MAHC Premier League players take a knee -- and make a stand https://t.co/9fUYRiAoHt 52 seconds ago

Veinzell🌍🌹 RT @SkySports: Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka and Manchester City defender Eric Garcia were both stretchered off on the opening evening of… 3 minutes ago

e RT @Goodable: Yesterday, Manchester City midfielder Raheem Sterling starred in an anti-racism campaign, calling on the world to take action… 3 minutes ago

Soccer Laduma Despite David Luiz's costly cameo in Arsenal's 3-0 Premier League defeat to Manchester City on Wednesday night, man… https://t.co/UVpUsHjUlE 3 minutes ago

Jøz lit RT @OptaJoe: 0 - Arsenal failed to attempt a single shot on target tonight versus Manchester City; the first time that they haven't posted… 5 minutes ago

Fred° RT @WhoScored: David Luiz: Earned a WhoScored rating of 3.84 vs Manchester City; Only Jordan Pickford (3.73 vs Liverpool) has received lowe… 6 minutes ago