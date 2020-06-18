Global  

Keir Starmer vows Labour will scrutinise plans for Gender Recognition Act reform – when they are published by government

PinkNews Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
Keir Starmer says Labour will scrutinise the government’s proposals for reforming the Gender Recognition Act — when they are published. The Sunday Times reported June 14 that Boris Johnson and his equalities chief Liz Truss allegedly plan to scrap long-delayed GRA reforms and instead bring in “new...
