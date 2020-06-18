Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
World
Americas
U.S.
Europe
• U.K. •
Asia-Pacific
India
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
UK News
>
Racial slur councillor suspended from Cheltenham Lib Dems
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
Racial slur councillor suspended from Cheltenham Lib Dems
Thursday, 18 June 2020 (
10 hours ago
)
Dennis Parsons said the "offensive word" four times at a Cheltenham Borough council meeting.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
Tweets about this
In the News
Donald Trump
Supreme Court of the United States
Facebook
John Bolton
Brexit
Emmanuel Macron
White House
Boris Johnson
Beijing
Germany
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Juneteenth
Rayshard Brooks
Daca Program
Black Lives Matter
Jobless Claims
Dreamers
WORTH WATCHING
'This way is the American way': Pelosi on DACA ruling
Vera Lynn, The Forces' Sweetheart, Dies Aged 103
UK makes tracing app U-turn for Google-Apple system
Government to discuss travel corridor with France