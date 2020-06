Related videos from verified sources All you need to know from the June 16 coronavirus briefing



Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a new trial for a successful drug against coronavirus and he praised Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford for his campaign to get free meals for.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:19 Published 2 days ago Boris Johnson congratulates Marcus Rashford for free school meal campaign



Boris Johnson congratulated footballer Marcus Rashford for his campaign which forced the Government to provide free school meals during the summer. The PM told the press conference: “I talked to.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:16 Published 2 days ago Should the two-metre social-distancing restriction be reduced to one?



Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised to keep the two-metre social-distancing restriction, which is currently in place for all nations in the UK, under “constant review”. But there have been.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:15 Published 6 days ago

Tweets about this