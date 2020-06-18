Jamie Theakston breaks down in tears as Amanda Holden consoles him



Related videos from verified sources Greg Rutherford says Olympics 'won't be the same' after Tokyo 2020 postponed by Covid-19



The British former Olympic and world long jump champion Greg Rutherford says he feels "terrible" for athletes who had hoped to participate in the Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer. The Games were.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:15 Published on May 28, 2020 Key worker wins £1m in Heart Breakfast competition



Heart Breakfast’s Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden announce the winner of Heart’s Make Me A Millionaire competition in the grand final live on air. Key worker Jamie and his girlfriend win £1.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:15 Published on May 7, 2020 Amanda Holden describes how she almost died during childbirth



Amanda Holden has described how the NHS saved her life after she went into a coma following the birth of her daughter, Hollie. The Britain’s Got Talent judge has released her debut single, a version.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:27 Published on May 1, 2020

Tweets about this