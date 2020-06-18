Global  

Reading suspect released after 'no crime' found over man's death

BBC Local News Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Berkshire -- Malcolm Callender died in hospital after reports of an altercation near a nightclub in Reading.
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Reading stabbing declared terrorist incident

Reading stabbing declared terrorist incident 00:36

 Three people have died and another three are seriously injured after multiple stabbings at a park in Reading, Thames Valley Police have confirmed. Police said a 25-year-old man from Reading was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody.

Related videos from verified sources

US father on death of son in Reading terror attack [Video]

US father on death of son in Reading terror attack

The father of one of the three people stabbed to death as they sat in a park in Reading says he is facing some of the worst days of his life. The rampage, which is being treated as a terror attack,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
Who is Reading terror suspect Khairi Saadallah? [Video]

Who is Reading terror suspect Khairi Saadallah?

Reading terror suspect Khairi Saadallah had a history of mental health issues, debt and homelessness, according to court documents. The 25-year-old arrived in the UK as a refugee, having fled the civil..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:41Published
Reading: Police search suspect’s flat [Video]

Reading: Police search suspect’s flat

A 25-year-old man has been arrested by Thames Valley Police on suspicion of murder, following a fatal stabbing incident in Reading on Saturday which left three people dead and a further three with..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:24Published

