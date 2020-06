Video credit: Oneindia - Published 15 hours ago June 18th: Here is a look at some major events that took place on this day in history| Oneindia News 01:41 We track some big events in history on this day. Watch the video to find out more. On June 18, 1942: The First Black Naval Officer was Commissioned. Bernard W. Robinson became the first African American Naval officer, commissioned in the US Naval Reserve. Robinson attended Harvard Medical School and...