British gym instructor quizzed over love triangle death of Ukrainian woman on Thai island



A British gym instructor has been quizzed over the suspected murder of a pretty Ukrainian woman who was in a love triangle with him and her husband. Phillip Armstrong, 47, was interviewed by police.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:25 Published 1 week ago

Ukrainian woman, 32, found dead on Thai island two months after leaving husband for another man



A Ukrainian woman has been found dead on a Thai island two months after leaving her husband for another man. Olha Frolova, 32, was reported missing by her estranged partner Dimas Frolov, 40on May 25.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:00 Published 1 week ago