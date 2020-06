Robbie Williams uses his wife's eyebrow trimmer to cut his pubic hair



Pop star Robbie Williams uses his wife's eyebrow trimmer to cut his pubic hair. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:35 Published 2 weeks ago

British gym instructor quizzed over love triangle death of Ukrainian woman on Thai island



A British gym instructor has been quizzed over the suspected murder of a pretty Ukrainian woman who was in a love triangle with him and her husband. Phillip Armstrong, 47, was interviewed by police.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:25 Published 2 weeks ago