Police will not tolerate 'violence and thuggery'

San Jose Police Recruits Graduate to Unsettled Future



This year San Jose police academy training was extended by two months due to the coronavirus and these recruits are entering the force amid massive civil unrest and police reform. Devin Fehely reports... Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:24 Published 49 minutes ago

'Absurd' and 'ridiculous': Milwaukee police reject claims they fail to respond appropriately to cases involving minority childre



As a community questions how the Milwaukee Police Department responds to calls involving children in minority neighborhoods, police leadership tries to set the record straight. It comes after a night.. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 02:04 Published 2 hours ago