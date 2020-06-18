Global  

Police will not tolerate 'violence and thuggery'

BBC Local News Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Glasgow and West Scotland -- Police Scotland and the Scottish Police Federation have condemned the actions of far-right groups.
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Black EU lawmaker reports Belgian police violence

Black EU lawmaker reports Belgian police violence 01:34

 Pierrette Herzberger-Fofana, a German Green party deputy who was born in Mali, told the European Parliament on Wednesday that she was a victim of "extremely traumatic" police violence outside a Brussels railway station. Olivia Chan reports.

San Jose Police Recruits Graduate to Unsettled Future [Video]

San Jose Police Recruits Graduate to Unsettled Future

This year San Jose police academy training was extended by two months due to the coronavirus and these recruits are entering the force amid massive civil unrest and police reform. Devin Fehely reports...

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:24Published
'Absurd' and 'ridiculous': Milwaukee police reject claims they fail to respond appropriately to cases involving minority childre [Video]

'Absurd' and 'ridiculous': Milwaukee police reject claims they fail to respond appropriately to cases involving minority childre

As a community questions how the Milwaukee Police Department responds to calls involving children in minority neighborhoods, police leadership tries to set the record straight. It comes after a night..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:04Published
West Chester Police Chief accused of misconduct [Video]

West Chester Police Chief accused of misconduct

West Chester Township’s attorney has hired a third-party investigator to look into allegations against Police Chief Joel Herzog of racism, sexism and retaliation.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 04:02Published

Thuggery will no longer be tolerated, police say

 Police have claimed “violence and thuggery” will no longer be tolerated after far-right groups targeted peaceful protesters in Glasgow.
Belfast Telegraph

