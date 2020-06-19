Global  

Pre-school treasurer steals £18k to fund her gambling problem

Grimsby Telegraph Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
Treasurer Kathryn Dennis 'blatantly lied' and tried to blame online hackers after stealing £18K from a pre-school group.
