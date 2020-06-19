The countries UK government set to announce 'air bridges' with

PM says Government will examine air corridors for travellers



Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the government is examining the possibility of opening air corridors between countries allowing people to move freely without the need for a 14 day isolation which.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:37 Published 3 weeks ago

Air bridges between UK and low-risk countries could be introduced at end of June



Quarantine-free travel between Britain and some countries could be introduced at the end of this month if infection rates at home and abroad are sufficiently low. The Government is understood to be.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:49 Published 3 weeks ago